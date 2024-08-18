JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

