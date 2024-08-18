Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Down 14.7% in July

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 188,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

Shares of KAVL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 150,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,008. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

