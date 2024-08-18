Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 83,900 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Katapult Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of KPLT stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $49.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.76. Katapult has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $23.54.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

