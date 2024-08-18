Kava 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.15 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $347.19 million and approximately $895,180.36 worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00035881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.