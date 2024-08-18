Kava (KAVA) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Kava has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $346.62 million and $6.13 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00035789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,768 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

