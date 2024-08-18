KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,990,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 28,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 2,662.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEKE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.88. 3,787,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,126,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. KE has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KE will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

