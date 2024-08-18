Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $43.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHF. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $826,006. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

