Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 719,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kennametal

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 198.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Kennametal Price Performance

NYSE KMT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.10. 854,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,341. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.