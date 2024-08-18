KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Update

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,680,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 26,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 58.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 37,745 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 12,611,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,168,506. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.