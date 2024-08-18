KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,561 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,179.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,114. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.