KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the first quarter worth $404,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AJAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,586. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

