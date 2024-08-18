KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 243 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $108.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

