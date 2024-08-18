KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 1.84% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APRJ. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of APRJ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

