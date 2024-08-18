KFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs makes up approximately 6.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 3.56% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 71.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS BUFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. 31,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $434.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

