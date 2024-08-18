KFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.35. 19,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,415. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $89.36.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.