KFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $4,091,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PJUN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,977 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $440.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

