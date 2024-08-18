KFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,132 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in HP by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $35.91. 5,580,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,548. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.