KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 45,503 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4,538.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 378,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 370,711 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1,101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 90,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BAPR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. 14,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $243.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

