Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 997,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. 899,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,864. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

