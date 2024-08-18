Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,861 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.56% of Kimco Realty worth $73,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,013 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 3,074,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,335. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.