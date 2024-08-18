KOK (KOK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $152,775.42

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 72% against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $215,875.93 and approximately $152,775.42 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,592.87 or 1.00020732 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012492 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00043471 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $6,475.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

