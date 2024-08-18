Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.63 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.28 million and $1.63 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00072970 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037976 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,310,470 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

