Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Purchases $250,275.24 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,350.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 4.5 %

KTOS opened at $21.16 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

