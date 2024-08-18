LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 513.80% and a negative return on equity of 518.13%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

