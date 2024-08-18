Launch One Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on August 21st (NASDAQ:LPAAU)

Launch One Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LPAAU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 21st. Launch One Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Launch One Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Launch One Acquisition Price Performance

LPAAU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Launch One Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Get Launch One Acquisition alerts:

Launch One Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Receive News & Ratings for Launch One Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Launch One Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.