Launch One Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on August 21st (NASDAQ:LPAAU)

Launch One Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LPAAU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 21st. Launch One Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Launch One Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Launch One Acquisition Price Performance
LPAAU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Launch One Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.
Launch One Acquisition Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Launch One Acquisition
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Launch One Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Launch One Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.