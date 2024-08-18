Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 891,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $429,655 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 251.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.02. 494,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.03.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

