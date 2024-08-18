LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of LendingClub worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,838,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,987,000 after purchasing an additional 541,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after purchasing an additional 336,827 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,476. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 2.06. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Insider Activity

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,179,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at $484,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,463 shares of company stock valued at $240,602 in the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LC

LendingClub Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.