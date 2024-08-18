Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,760,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 28,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Leslie’s Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,930. The company has a market capitalization of $600.41 million, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after buying an additional 11,618,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 146,215 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leslie’s

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.