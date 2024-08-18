Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 844,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,472,000 after buying an additional 1,086,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180,017 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 215,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
