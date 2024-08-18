Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 844,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,472,000 after buying an additional 1,086,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180,017 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 215,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

About Liberty Live Group

Shares of LLYVA stock remained flat at $38.56 on Friday. 45,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,878. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.