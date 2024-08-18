Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Short Interest Update

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 133,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Life360 Stock Performance

Life360 stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 219,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,319. Life360 has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,861,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $6,777,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at about $5,488,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

