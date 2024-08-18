Lista DAO (LISTA) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $91.23 million and $98.13 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,295,172 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.42957807 USD and is up 28.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $121,764,474.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

