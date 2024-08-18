Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,890,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 19,140,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 5,176,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,666. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

