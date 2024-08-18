Live Nation Entertainment’s (LYV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $123.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.13. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,567,000 after buying an additional 187,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.