Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $560.13. 912,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $564.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

