Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Short Interest Update

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 237,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 29.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lucid Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,316,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 764,361 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Lucid Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,001,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 976,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,459,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,195,455. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

