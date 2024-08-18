Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Short Interest Update

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,540,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 137,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,542,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,332. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

