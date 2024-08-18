MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $9,878,762.74 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $9,878,762.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,876,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,494,983.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $1,721,743.96.

On Friday, May 24th, Susan Ocampo sold 102,722 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $10,555,712.72.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 131,187 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $13,450,603.11.

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $16,578,083.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $118.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,076 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 519,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,250,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

