Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.06.

MGA stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Magna International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Magna International by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

