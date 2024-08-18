Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $14.11 million and approximately $187,263.81 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,039.60 or 1.00057998 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012431 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000032 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $186,089.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.