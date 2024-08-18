MANEKI (MANEKI) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One MANEKI token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MANEKI has a market cap of $31.25 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MANEKI has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI’s genesis date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00363777 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $9,900,553.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

