Manta Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.39 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $259.23 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,589,205 tokens. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 373,589,205.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.68075874 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,384,485.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

