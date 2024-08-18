Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,398 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

