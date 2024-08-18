Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 690,888 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,129.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,853 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,412,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 61,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 988,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169,164 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCU stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.78. 199,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,533. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.