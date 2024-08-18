Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $147.27. 6,874,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

