Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $172.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,452. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

