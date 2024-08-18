Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 398,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $362.06. 3,308,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.23. The company has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

