Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMCV. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,759.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IMCV stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $73.52. 9,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $621.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3668 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

