Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,287,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971,509. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

