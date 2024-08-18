Marietta Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.71. 2,149,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $256.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.