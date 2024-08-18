Marietta Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Textron by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Textron by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.94. 683,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,581. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $97.33.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

